Pelotonia rolls back to Columbus for 10th anniversary

More than 8,400 riders will pedal out this weekend to support cancer research for Pelotonia’s 10th ride. This year boasts 10 routes of different distances, and a record number of riders. Even if you’re not interested in riding physically, you can become a virtual rider or visit the routes to cheer on riders – don’t forget to bring spirited signs and enthusiasm.

Pelotonia’s opening ceremony starts on Aug. 3, and the majority of riders will start their rides on Saturday. The ride continues through Sunday for riders completing the 135-, 155-, 180- and 200-mile rides, as well as the 35-mile ride. The longest routes stretch from Columbus to Gambier and back to New Albany, while the shorter rides run from Columbus to Pickerington or Granville to New Albany.

Many riders are participating in pelotons, groups all riding for a similar cause. This year, more than 300 pelotons will ride for different organizations, anywhere from companies to groups riding in memory of a family member or friend. In the end, they are all riding and fundraising with an ultimate goal to end cancer.

This year’s riders have raised over $12.5 million for cancer research so far. Pelotonia has raised over $157 million since 2009, and Pelotonia directs 100 percent of every rider, virtual rider and volunteer-raised dollar to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

If you are looking for a challenge, or are just feeling a little philanthropic, the 25-mile ride has a minimum $1,250 donations participate. Riders and Virtual riders are still welcome. Unfortunately, volunteer registration is closed until next year. It will open again in February. More information about donations and registrations can be found at www.pelotonia.org.

