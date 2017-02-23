Patton Oswalt performs at the Palace Theatre Feb. 24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gersh Comedy

The big screen, small screen, writing, acting, singing and making people laugh, Patton Oswalt has covered many sectors of the entertainment industry, and rather successfully. This Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated star never stops, and on Friday, Feb. 24, Oswalt will make an appearance in downtown Columbus.

Pit-stopping at the Palace Theatre during his U.S. tour, Oswalt will put on a show that will sure to make you laugh. The show has been described as, “honest” and “authentic,” one critic calls Oswalt “a comic genius.”

This one-night-only show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $28.

Prior to this tour, Oswalt did a handful of comedy shows on television, including nine seasons of The King of Queens where he stared as Spence Olchin. And, in 2013, he won a Critics Choice Television Award for a comedic appearance on Parks and Recreation where he filibustered a city council vote using Star Wars trivia. The kicker was that the entire scene was improvised by Oswalt. Check it out below.

× Expand Patton Oswalt's Star Wars Filibuster

Oswalt has also seen success during his runs on the big screen. Appearing in comedic films like Zoolander, Starsky & Husk, Reno 911!, Miami and providing the voice to Remy in Disney Pixar’s Oscar-winning film, Ratatouille. He doesn’t stop at comedy though. His upcoming film, based on Dave Eggers’ novel, The Circle, takes on a more serious tone where he will star next to Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega.

To get a taste of how funny Friday night will be, Oswalt’s standup show, Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping, which won him his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, can currently be viewed on Netflix.

For more information on tickets and the show visit http://www.capa.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer.