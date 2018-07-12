Panic! At The Disco brings tour to Nationwide July 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine

Don’t panic! The quirky and fun pop-punk band Panic! At The Disco kicks off its fourth concert of its Pray for the Wicked world tour by visiting central Ohio’s Nationwide Arena on July 15 making it a Sunday funday full of “sins and tragedies.”

Panic! At The Disco originated in Los Vegas, Nevada in 2004. Childhood friends Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson first hit the charts with their hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” from their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. The song follows the rumors that congregate after a breakup and being tired of the back-and-forth nature of relationships and privacy. Other hit singles from Panic! At The Disco include: “This is Gospel,” “Death of a Bachelor,” “Victorious” and “Nine in the Afternoon” from varying albums.

Since 2015, Urie is the only official and regular member of the band. On tour, he is supported by guitarist Kenneth Harris, drummer Dan Pawlovich and bassist Nicole Row.

The band’s sixth album, Pray for the Wicked, debuted in early 2018. Its new singles, “High Hopes” and “Say Amen,” are rocking speakers everywhere. Its Pray for the Wicked tour features Hayley Kiyoko and ARIZONA as opening acts.

After recently coming out as pansexual, lead singer Urie vocalizes his activism for varying sexualities to express themselves, spreading this message to his fans globally.

The band remains a spotlight and icon for inclusiveness and understanding towards the nature of love.

You can check out the rest of Panic! At The Disco’s upcoming tour dates and events at www.panicatthedisco.com/tour.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.