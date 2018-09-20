Otterbein’s Big Fish makes a splash Sept. 20-29

× Expand Photo by Mark Mineart Version 2 Trey Plutnicki (as Amos Calloway the Circus Man), left to right, Matthew Gittins (Edward Bloom), Kyle Brace (Karl the Giant), Lincoln Belford (Will Bloom), Kathryn Lee (the Witch) in the Otterbein Theatre & Dance and Music production of “Big Fish.”

A musical of “mythic proportions” is coming to Westerville as Otterbein University’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Department of Music present Big Fish Sept. 20-29. Inspired by the novel and motion picture of the same name, this larger-than-life show is fanciful, comedic and fun, but doesn’t shy away from questions of identity, family and love.

The story centers on Edward Bloom and his son, Will, who is soon to have a child of his own. All Will’s life he has heard miraculous tales of his father’s extraordinary existence, but now he wants to discover just how many of those legends are true.

× Expand Photo by Mark Mineart Version 2 Matthew Gittins (as Edward Bloom), left to right, and Kathryn Lee (the Witch) in the Otterbein Theatre & Dance and Music production of “Big Fish.”

It’s not just the story that will enchant you, however, but Otterbein’s special interpretation. Along with the experienced Otterbein faculty, staff and students, two artists fresh from the world of professional theater are lending their talents to this project. The first is Director Thom Christopher Warren, a new addition to the Otterbein faculty with 25 years of experience on and off Broadway. The second, Andrew Lippa, was the musical’s original composer and lyricist. Through collaboration with Warren and remote workshops with students, Lippa serves as a creative consultant to the production.

Plunge into the world of Edward Bloom and remind yourself what going to the theatre is all about: stunning visuals, spectacular score and moving stories. Performance times vary during Sept. 20-29, Thursdays-Sunday and tickets can be purchased at the show’s location, Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, or online at www.otterbein.edu/drama for $30.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.