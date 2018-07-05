Otterbein Summer Theatre presents 'Snoopy!' in July

× Expand Photo by Mark Mineart Version 2 From left: Payton Tevis (Peppermint Patty), Tatum Beck (Lucy), Kyle Brace (Charlie Brown), Cameron Chang (Snoopy), Kenneth Remaklus (Linus), Hannah Roberts (Sally), and Trey Plutnicki (Woodstock) in the Otterbein Summer Theatre production of “Snoopy!”

The Otterbein Summer Theatre season closes with its performance of Snoopy! This family friendly musical is sure to make you smile as you relive some of your favorite Peanuts moments.

First performed in 1975, Snoopy! is the sequel to You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, with the London version running for 479 performances. This musical focuses on Snoopy as he looks down from his doghouse on the Peanuts kids. See your favorite Peanuts characters including Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Sally and more! Of course, they don’t get to have all the fun, as Snoopy wants to dance, go to school, write the world’s greatest novel and do so many other things.

Musical numbers include “Just One Person,” “Poor Sweet Baby,” “Don’t Be Anything Less (Than Everything You Can Be),” “Edgar Allen Poe” and “Daisy Hill,” plus four more added for the London production: “Hurry Up, Face,” “Mother’s Day,” “Dime A Dozen” and “When Do The Good Things Start?”

Otterbein Summer Theatre is hosted by the Department of Theatre and Dance at Otterbein University. The theater company generally perform two to three productions each season. This production is directed by Melissa Lusher with music direction by Dennis Davenport and choreography by Stella Hiatt Kane. Otterbein Summer Theatre previously performed Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Snoopy! is performed at 7:30 p.m. on July 5; 2 p.m. on July 8, July 15 and July 20; and 8 p.m. on July 6-7, July 12-14 and July 19-21 in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street. Tickets cost $33. Call 614-823-1109 or visit www.otterbein.edu/summertheatre.

