Opera Project Columbus' Cinderella - June 22 & 24

You may think you know the tale of Cinderella, but all that will change when Opera Project Columbus puts their twist on Gioachino Rossini’s Cinderella (AKA La Cenerentola) this weekend at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany.

The title role of Angelina (Cenerentola/Cinderella) will be sung and performed by soprano Megan Moore, who has received critical acclaim from critics for her performances in other stage shows like La Traviata, Les Contes d’Hoffmann and The Barber of Seville.

A. Scott Parry will guest stage direct the production both nights. Parry has also received critical acclaim for directing productions such as West Side Story, Madama Butterfly and La Cage aux Folles.

The rest of the cast will be rounded out by Christian Bowers as Dandini, Jason Budd as Don Magnifico, Pedro Willis-Barbosa as Prince Ramiro, Carlos Monzon as Alidoro, Kimberly Monzon as Clorinda and Kaylee Nichols as Tisbe.

Founded in 2011, Opera Project Columbus is a non-profit organization led by music director Alessandro Siciliani and executive director Zeke Rettman.

The company seeks out, finds, and nurtures raw and emerging operatic talent as they reinvent the art form to appeal to contemporary audiences. They also aim to grow and raise the standards of the central Ohio arts community by infusing it with their take on the brand of opera.

Cinderella is Opera Project Columbus’ season finale show. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the CAPA box office or Ticketmaster. The show can only be seen on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 24 at 3 p.m. at the McCoy Center.

Chase Ray is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.