Opera Columbus/Juilliard collab delivers May 3-7

Hold onto the edge of your seat as Opera Columbus and The Juilliard School team up to perform their reinvented take on Bizet’s most renowned opera: Carmen.

Keeping the original dialogue, an all-female creative team brings Bizet’s work into the 20th century era of civil war and social unrest, playing from May 3-7 at the Southern Theatre. Full of seduction, jealousy and murder, Carmen enters into the experiences of a “powerfully beguiling gypsy” who disrupts the life of a young soldier.

The Juilliard School’s Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and its Artist Diploma in Opera Studies (ADOS) program has been working in collaboration with Opera Columbus since 2015. Opera Columbus Artistic Director Peggy Kriha Dye, who happens to be a Juilliard graduate herself, watches the development of artists in the ADOS program and fits them into roles in upcoming operas.

The star of the show is ADOS artist Avery Amereau, playing the role of Carmen. The mezzo-soprano is known for her rich and unique voice, receiving praise from The New York Times and Opera Today.

Beyond the collaboration aspect, Carmen is special because of the female minds who worked to create it. This is director Crystal Manich’s fourth production for Opera Columbus, but her previous works stretch as far as Argentina and Australia. Kathleen Kelly will be conducting the opera. She was the first woman – and first American – named as director of musical studies at the Vienna State Opera in Austria.

Performances are on May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Southern Theatre. The opera will be sung in French with English surtitles, performed with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and BalletMet 2.

Tickets are $25 to $88. Buy them at the CAPA Ticket Center or at www.ticketmaster.com. If you're under 25, check out the special $5 deal at http://www.gofor5.com/.

Clare Proctor is a contributing writer.