Opera Cbus presents Madama Butterfly Sept. 28 & 30

Join Opera Columbus this Friday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 30, for a modern interpretation of famed Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera, Madama Butterfly.

For the first time, Opera Columbus will be collaborating with The Ohio State University Dance Department, and the performance will also feature the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Together, they bring a fresh perspective on the well-known story of a young geisha under the impression that her engagement to a visiting American military officer is genuine, not realizing that he is marrying her out of convenience and intends to leave her for his American fiancée back home. The opera brings to light questions and dialogue regarding both cultural and sexual imperialism that extend far beyond the stage.

Through its all-women creative team, this production of Madama Butterfly breaks tradition and brings a socially conscious, contemporary vision to the piece while highlighting the timeless brilliance of Puccini’s composition. In order to reach as many audiences as possible, Stagehands Performing Arts Interpreting will be providing an American Sign Language interpretation at the Sunday show. Sunday’s performance will also feature an opportunity for ticket holders to learn more about the operas with an open dialogue hosted by Joshua Borths, director of opera and musical theater at Capital University, which will take place 45 minutes prior to the show.

The productions will take place at the Southern Theatre at 21 E. Main Street on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at $25–$99 from all Ticketmaster outlets or by calling CAPA at (614) 469-0939.

