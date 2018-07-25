Olympic hopefuls perform at the Schott July 27-28

Are you a fan of gymnastics? Get ready to flip out at the Schottenstein this weekend for the U.S. Classic July 27-28.

The Schottenstein Center partnered with the Greater Columbus Sports Commission to host both the U.S. Classic and the Hopes Championships. The U.S. Classic is the last opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the U.S. Championships at the junior and senior level. Gymnasts who have already qualified for the championships use the U.S. Classic to prepare for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The Hopes Championships, a competition for young gymnasts just below the elite level, will also be featured this weekend. Gymnasts ages 10-11 and 12-13 will compete as the culmination of the Hopes season.

USA Gymnastics held its last major event in Columbus in 1992, the U.S. Championships. Columbus has also hosted the 2012 and 2016 post-Olympic tours.

This U.S. Classic will feature World, Olympic and U.S. champions and medalists. Athletes like Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles and World all-around champion Morgan Hurd are expected to compete in the senior field.

The Hopes Championships is July 27 at 2:30 p.m. and the U.S. Classic is July 28 at 1:30 p.m. for juniors and 7:30 p.m. for seniors. For more information on both events, go to usagym.org/events. Single session tickets for the U.S. Classic on July 28 are $35-$45 for the junior session at 1:30 p.m. and $39-$59 for the senior session at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Hopes Championships are $20-$30. Tickets can be bought online at ticketmaster.com or by phone by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.