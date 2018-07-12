Ohio Wine Festival returns to North Market July 13-14

Whether you just want a sip, a glass or a full bottle, the Ohio Wine Festival at North Market is your one-stop shop for all the above.

In its 17th year, the Ohio Wine Festival returns to the North Market Friday, July 13, and Saturday, July 14, where patrons can sample a vast collection of the finest Ohio wineries.

Some of the featured wineries at this year’s festival include Plum Run, Chateau Tebeau, Hanover, Troutman Vineyards and the Winery at Wolf Creek, just to name a few.

Formerly known as the Ohio Food and Wine Festival, it continues to be our state’s premier event for Ohio wines. Since its inception, the festival has consistently maintained or grown attendance.

Aside from featured wineries, the Ohio Wine Festival will have live entertainment, an outdoor farmers’ market on Saturday and North Market merchants, which will be open throughout the two-day festival. The performers include DJ Trueskills, the Emily Syring Band and Parker Louis.

As one of the largest fundraisers in Columbus, the Ohio Wine Festival proceeds benefit the North Market Development Authority, the not-for-profit organization that operates the city’s historic public market.

Admission for both days is $25 if you buy tickets online in advance and $30 at the door. All event admission tickets will include access to all activities as well as a souvenir glass, 10 tasting tickets and a $5 North Market Food Voucher to spend with a North Market merchant.

Sharing glasses is not permitted the event, and you must be 21 years old and have a valid ID to participate in tasting.

Chase Ray is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.