Ohio Theatre presents 3 classic films Aug. 2, 4 & 5

As a part of its 2018 Summer Movie Series, the CAPA is set to screen Saboteur, Animal House and Gigi this weekend at the Ohio Theatre.

The CAPA Summer Movie Series is the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., covering classic films and cult favorites for eight weeks during the summer. This year, the series features 27 films, including 12 series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment and two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons.

Saboteur is a 1942 American film noir spy thriller from acclaimed director Alfred Hitchock. Military aircraft factory worker Barry Kane goes on the run after being falsely accused of setting a fire that destroyed the plant and killed his best friend. Determined to clear his name, his cross-country search for the truth uncovers a sinister plot that culminates into an unforgettable finale at the Statue of Liberty. Saboteur will be screening Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Animal House is a 1978 acclaimed cult classic film from National Lampoon. Faber College’s Delta Tau Chi fraternity lives to party, play pranks, and break all the rules. Spurred on by a rival fraternity, the Dean finds a way to expel them all, and in return, Delta Tau Chi gives the college a homecoming parade they will never forget. Animal House will be screening Friday, Aug. 3 at 7:30p.m.

Gigi is a 1958 musical romantic comedy directed by Vincente Minnelli. Set in early 1900s Paris, high society playboy Gaston befriends courtesan-in-training Gigi. Over time, the platonic relationship between the wealthy womanizer and headstrong tomboy begins to develop into something more. Gigi will be screened Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For all three films this weekend, general admission is $5, and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

