Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s ‘Best of 2017’ opens May 7

Metal, wood, glass, fiber, ceramics – the list goes on. For a truly three dimensional artistic experience this weekend, the Ohio Craft Museum is opening their 34th annual Best of 2017 art show. The show opens May 7 and runs through June 18.

The show features 51 artist and 70 works of art in a variety of mediums. And, of course, what’s an art show without hors d’oeuvres?

On Sunday, May 7, the show will open with a reception along with an award ceremony. The festivities start at 1 p.m. with wine, lemonade, appetizers and desserts. Plus, because many are from Ohio, a handful of the artists with work on view will be available for questions and comments.

And don’t forget to stick around for the award ceremony starting at 3 p.m., which recognizes all the artists with excellence and several with specific awards. Exhibition juror Bill Griffith, ceramic artist and the program director of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tenn., chose each award since he handpicked each piece of art.

“Bill Griffith was chosen as juror because he has an extensive background in fine crafts field,” says Kim Nagorski, communications/functional ceramics coordinator at the Ohio Craft Museum. “He is also a highly-regarded ceramics artist whose work has been exhibited and published nationally.”

Griffith has been with Arrowmont for 29 years now, and is currently the outreach and partnership liaison. Unfortunately, Griffith will be unable to attend the reception on May 7. But for information on his work visit www.billgriffithclay.com.

The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, June 18, so don’t miss this opportunity to see a vast array of artwork. The museum is located at 1665 West 5th Avenue with various hours, for more information visit www.ohiocraft.org.

