North Market to host 2nd Mix and Shake event Feb. 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of the North Market

From hearty Vietnamese noodle bowls to perfectly piped French macarons, it’s easy to eat your way around the world at North Market’s aromatic assembly of food stalls. On Feb. 18, you can continue your tasty travels on a local level at the second annual Mix and Shake, an after-hours event featuring eight distilleries from around Ohio.

Presented by the North Market in collaboration with the Ohio Distiller’s Guild, Mix and Shake invites guests to sample a variety of straight spirits and cocktails from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. You’ll also be able to try the food all the best North Market food until 10 p.m.

Proceeds from Mix and Shake will support the North Market Development Authority and the Ohio Distiller’s Guild, and organizers believe the event will be just as popular as its inaugural year.

“Last year’s first-of-its-kind Mix and Shake sold out quickly and was a huge success,” says North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe. “We’re thrilled to be bringing back best in class Ohio Distillers for an elegant evening at the market.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of the North Market

Greg Lehman of Watershed Distillery says he is thrilled to return for the event’s second year.

“I feel confident in speaking on behalf of all members of the Ohio Distiller’s Guild to say that we are excited to participate in Mix and Shake again this year and appreciate the partnership and the platform that North Market is giving us to share our stories,” he says.

Mix and Shake tickets are $50 each. Admission includes a $10 food voucher valid at any North Market merchant and four 6-oz. cocktail tastings. Additional drink tickets can be purchased during the event.

Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Kenny Lectro, and a speakeasy will be set up inside Hot Chicken Takeover on the market’s second floor.

Availability of door-sale tickets is not guaranteed. Online ticket sales, available through Eventbrite, end on Feb. 18 at noon. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. More information about Mix and Shake is available on North Market’s website.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.