Night Moves again supports preterm birth on Sept. 15

One in ten babies in Franklin County and across the United States are born premature.

For more than 37 years, the March of Dimes’ Night Moves event sponsored by Anthem BlueCross, has helped raise money to prevent birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. The five mile/5K event, held on Friday, Sept. 15, is a glow in the dark run/walk that takes place right in the heart of downtown Columbus.

This year in culmination with the event, the March of Dimes will be honoring Micah James, a baby born six weeks preterm with a rare genetic disorder, Severe Joubert Syndrome, forcing him to spend his life in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Born April 14, 2016, weighing only 6 pounds 4 ounces, Micah lived for 96 short days. He passed away on July 19, 2016.

Despite losing their only child, Micah’s parents chose to share his story and raise awareness in hopes that no other family will have to experience the complications, stresses and tragedies of preterm birth, and to ensure that one day, every baby is born happy and healthy.

“We are excited to be chosen as the 2017 Night Moves Ambassador Family,” Julie James, Micah’s mother, says. “It is a privilege to share our story and to bring more awareness to the work that the March of Dimes does every day.”

The event culminates with a post-race block party with live music from the Usual Suspects, drinks from Actual Brewing and plenty of food from Max and Erma’s, On the Border, First Watch, and Chipotle.

All registered participants receive a glow necklace, official Night Moves T-shirt, swag bag and much more. Registration is $35 online through September 14 and $40 on race day. For more information, visit at www.nightmoves.marchofdimes.org.

