New Albany Symphony performs March 10-11

Carnival of the Animals

Usually, the phrases “symphony” and “petting zoo” are not ones that anyone would expect to hear in the same sentence. Until now. This weekend, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra will present Carnival of the Animals, a unique and sensory-friendly orchestra experience for families who have children and family members who are on the autism spectrum or are battling Alzheimer’s or dementia, in continuation of the symphony’s Saturday at the Symphony series.

The concert, which will run no longer than 45 minutes, is an entirely inclusive experience for guests who may not be able to enjoy a traditional orchestra experience. Tickets will be limited, allowing for a smaller audience and for moving around throughout the performance, house lighting will be on but dimmed, visuals include a choreographed dance routine by elementary students, and “chill-out” zones will feature hands-on activities, snacks, communication cards and an instrument petting zoo that will allow guests to try out string instruments. In addition to the above accommodations, ushers, musicians and volunteers will receive training for this event to provide specialized assistance for audience members, and attendees will be provided with the option of downloading a storyboard prior to the concert, titled What to Expect at the Concert, to help prepare for the event.

The performance will take place Saturday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Schottenstein Theatre at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

Lions, Tigers, & Bears – Oh My!

On Sunday, March 11, guests are invited to return to the McCoy’s Schottenstein Center for New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s annual Children’s Concert. Continuing the weekend theme of festivity and animals, the audience can look forward to hearing Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture, Stravinsky’s Circus Polka and Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals.

In addition to these beloved classics, audiences will get to enjoy performances from winners of New Albany Symphony’s Student Concerto Competition, Francesca Leo, Daniel Wu and Isaiah Wu. Leo, flute, a senior at Bowling Green State University and the senior division winner, will perform Foss’ Renaissance Concerto for Flute and Orchestra. Co-winners in the junior division, Daniel Wu; violin, and Isaiah Wu; cello, both seniors at Worthington Kilbourne High School, will be performing movements of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major and Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concert No. 1, Op. 33.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at the door one hour prior to the performance, or in advance by calling CAPA at 614-469-0939 or through www.tickemaster.com.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.