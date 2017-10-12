New Albany Ballet, Symphony, pianist team up Oct. 15

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

In celebration of its tenth season, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra is pairing the melodies of Beethoven with ballet.

Slated for Sunday, Oct. 15, Blanca, Beethoven & the Ballet is a collaboration between the orchestra, the New Albany Ballet Company and Colombian pianist Blanca Uribe. Together, the trio is opening the 2017 concert season in an exhilarating display of artistry.

The show begins with ballet dancers joining the orchestra onstage for Ponchielli’s Dance of the Hours. As conductor Luis Biava leads the orchestra, the dancers tell the story of the ballet in swift, graceful movements. Side by side, the performers convey the passing of each hour from dawn to dusk.

Blanca Uribe continues the performance with a moving rendition of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Hailing from Bogotá, Colombia, Uribe has worked alongside composers on an international scale, garnering global recognition for her piano interpretations. Her introspective performance invites the audience to fully experience the concerto, and at the same time, builds anticipation for the finale.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Following intermission, Biava and the orchestra return to the stage for an energetic performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, relating each note of the symphony into a lively, imaginative finale.

The concert is on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. and takes place in the Irving E. Schottenstein Theatre of the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, located at 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster, in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre or by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information, visit the CAPA website here.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.