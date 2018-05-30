National Ballet of Ukraine brings ‘Don Quixote’ to CBus

× Expand NIKOLAY KRUSSER

When you think of Don Quixote, ballet may not be the first thing that comes to mind. The National Ballet of Ukraine may change that this Saturday, when the Ukraine visits Ohio to perform a Spanish classic.

On its first-ever tour in America, the National Ballet of Ukraine is stopping by the Ohio Theatre on June 2 to perform the Spanish classic, Don Quixote, reimagined as a ballet. Written in two volumes in 1605 and 1615 by Miguel de Cervantes, the satirical quest follows Don Quixote, a man who losses his understanding of reality after reading too many chivalrous romance novels. He decides to become a knight in order to fight injustice in the world and live out the knightly story. Hilarity ensues as he recruits Sancho Panza, a sarcastic farmer, as his squire; mistakes windmills for giants; pursues his beloved, Dulcinea; and is tricked by others who try to take advantage of him. Don Quixote remains the best-selling individual book of all time, with approximately 500 million copies sold.

In the ballet, Sergii Lytvynenko stars as the hero with choreography originally created by Marius Petipa. Valerie-Jean Miller of Broadway World calls it “strong, precise, crisp,” and praises the National Ballet of Ukraine as “a wonderfully authentic ballet company.” The ballet company is currently celebrating their 150th year of performance.

Tickets start at $29 and the show can only be seen at 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 2 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

