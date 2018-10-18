NatGeo: Bringing Dinosaurs to Columbus Oct. 19

× Expand The spinosaurus. Photo courtesy of Mark Thiessen Spinosaurus exhibit at National Geographic's Explorer's Hall

Nizar Ibrahim. Photo courtesy of Kat Keene Hogue 2014 Emerging Explorer Nizar Ibrahim is a paleontologist studing mid-Cretaceous ecosystems in the Sahara Desert.

Join the McCoy Marquee Series as it hosts National Geographic Live’s Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous this Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts in New Albany.

Everyone from science buffs to casual dinosaur fans will love this informative and innovative event which will introduce audience members to the ancient creature the spinosaurus through amazing video and live storytelling. Follow the spinosaurus through its discovery, loss and rediscovery to learn what makes this animal something worth knowing about millions of years after its extinction.

To give you some hints, the spinosaurus is known to be larger than a tyrannosaurus rex. Research also states that it is the first genuinely semiaquatic dinosaur, which allowed it to breath when its head was partially submerged in water.

What makes this dinosaur even more noteworthy is not just its existence, but the story of how science unlocked its mysteries.

This Friday’s journey will be led by Nizar Ibrahim, a University of Chicago scholar, National Geographic Emerging Explorer and TED fellow. An active researcher and paleontologist, his work on the Cretaceous period has been published in Science and National Geographic magazines.

National Geographic’s live events division, National Geographic Live, works to bring world-renowned authors, photographers, filmmakers and adventurers like Ibrahim to communities in order to connect cutting-edge science to everyday life. Held in cities across the globe such as Seattle, Los Angeles and Florence, Italy, the McCoy Marquee Series brings a truly unique experience to Columbus.

Don’t miss your chance to travel back in time to experience the spinosaurus’ story. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster or at the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts Ticket Center at 39 E. State St. for $31.50. Order over the phone by calling (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.