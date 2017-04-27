NARI of Central Ohio spring tour kicks off April 29

× Expand Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers home from the 2016 Fall Home Improvement Tour

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) of Central Ohio is putting on its Spring Home Improvement Tour this coming weekend, and you’re invited.

The tour, which runs April 29-30, will showcase 11 recently renovated homes in the central Ohio area, giving visitors the chance to see firsthand what central Ohio contractors have to offer their customers.

These homes have seen many different changes. For some, the remodels have been confined to one or two rooms, while others have had dramatic transformations throughout the entire home. One house, built in the 1930s, is still in the midst of a full-home remodel. Guests who see this home now will be able to fully appreciate the extent of the remodel when it is in the Home Improvement Tour again in September.

× Expand Riverstone Construction home from the 2016 Fall Home Improvement Tour

As kitchens are one of the most popular rooms for remodels, it is not surprising that this room has been changed in all of the homes on the tour. But while these kitchens have often been updated for a more modern look, they have each retained or been given some truly unique elements. In one kitchen the lighting above the central island is provided by three glass lanterns from the homeowners’ wedding. In another, the home’s original cast iron sink and heart pine floors were kept in place. The rest of the kitchen has been modernized to include stainless-steel appliances and finished cabinetry, but it still harmonizes with these older elements, which is a trend one can see throughout the tour.

NARI’s Spring Home Improvement Tour will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for the entire tour are $10 and tickets for individual homes are $3 each. They can be bought online at www.trustnari.org and can also be purchased at any home on the tour.

