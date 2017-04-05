Music, dance meet in Cirque de la Symphonie April 8

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cirque de la Symphonie Armando Munov and Sarah Sporich

A collaborative program featuring cirque performers and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will bring the magic of the big top to the Ohio Theatre.

Presented as part of the 2016-17 Pops series, which pairs the Columbus Symphony with a variety of visiting artists for Saturday evening concerts throughout the season, Cirque de la Symphonie will be performed on April 8 at 8 p.m.

A feast for the eyes and the ears, the program adds a new dimension to classical music masterpieces. Dynamic orchestrations accompany the professionally choreographed performances of acrobats, contortionists, dancers and aerial flyers, who soar above the stage on long swathes of red silk. Other featured acts showcase the skills of jugglers, balancers and strongmen.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cirque de la Symphonie Alexander Streltsov and Christine Van Loo

The artists of Cirque de la Symphonie are veteran performers from a diverse array of professional cirque programs, and many hold world records and have received awards during international competitions. The company has traveled extensively since its founding in 2005, collaborating with symphonies across the globe, from the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., to the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Australia.

Cirque de la Symphonie previously visited Columbus in January 2015, when it performed for a sold-out crowd at the Ohio Theatre.

Tickets to Cirque de la Symphonie are $25-$68. They are available for purchase from the CAPA ticket center, located at 39 E. State St., at all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (614) 469-0939 and (800) 745-3000. More information about the show can be found at www.cirquedelasymphonie.com.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer.