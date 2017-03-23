McConnell presents tribute to Frank Sinatra March 26

Pianist Bobby Floyd and vocalist and saxophonist Phil Clark, bassist Derek DiCenzo, and drummer Aaron Scott are bringing the music of American icon Frank Sinatra back to life at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center this Sunday, March 26.

Sinatra became one of the most influential celebrities of the twentieth century as an actor, producer and singer. Blue Eyed Sunday - a Tribute to Frank Sinatra will emulate the talent that connected generations through Sinatra’s sentimental lyrics and tone.

The tribute to Sinatra will be performed by musicians, such as drummer Aaron Scott, who has been performing and teaching percussion for over 30 years. Bassist and Columbus native Derek DiCenzo is a full-time musician who has toured with Jamaican-born jazz piano sensation Monty Alexander, performing all over the world. Pianist Bobby Floyd, also a Columbus native, has been a feature with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony, among many others. Rounding out the group will be Phil Clark’s soulful vocals that have become a sensation in the Columbus area.

Sinatra, often called "Ol' Blue Eyes,” made the charts in 1939 with his first big hit “All or Nothing at All.” He continued to win the hearts of the American crowd through the 1970s, when he was named Entertainer of the Century by The Songwriters of America. Throughout his life, Sinatra received many honors, including 11 Grammys, two Golden Globes and named Greatest Voice of the 20th Century by BBC Radio 2.

Tickets for Blue Eyed Sunday - a Tribute to Frank Sinatra are available for $20 online at www.mcconnellarts.org, or may be purchased at the door for $25.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.