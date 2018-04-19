Matt and Kim perform at Express Live on April 20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caleb Kuhl

On Saturday, April 20, the Brooklyn indie dance punk duo Matt and Kim will take the stage at Express Live. This will be the pair’s first time back on the stage following Kim’s major injury during a performance in early 2017. With reports that the two are back and stronger than ever, their live show is sure to be full of raw energy.

The duo is set to release their sixth album, ALMOST EVERYDAY, on May 5 on the FADER Label, so their show will be featuring dance-ready mix hits from their back catalogs as well as new songs from ALMOST EVERYDAY. Their newest album, said to be their most personal to date, was written during Kim’s extensive recovery that sidelined the two for almost a year, so the Columbus show is sure to bring the energy and excitement.

Matt Johnson, keyboards, and Kim Schifino, drums, met while they were both art students in Brooklyn in 2004. Since then, they won the mtvU Woodie Award for “Best Live Performance” and an MTV VMA for “Best Breakthrough Video” for their “Lessons Learned” video. The dynamic duo has also earned a Gold Record for their single “Daylight,” sold-out headlining tours across North America and has performed at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

The Columbus show starts at 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. Tickets and more information are available online with Ticketmaster. To learn more about Matt and Kim check out www.mattandkimmusic.com

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.