Masayuki Miyajima returns to Dublin Arts Council Nov. 17

× Expand Pottery by Masayuki Miyajima. Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council

For the third time in the last seven years, and first time since 2013, Japanese ceramicist Masayuki Miyajima returns to the Dublin Arts Council gallery to showcase his exhibit Black, White, Grey.

The exhibit, which will hold its opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and will remain at the gallery until Dec. 15, will feature Miyajima’s porcelain and stoneware that are decorated with a variety of colored patterns.

Miyajima’s visit to Dublin will be his first since a Friendship Cities declaration was signed between Dublin and Mashiko, Japan. Miyajima is from Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, which is fewer than 10 miles from Mashiko.

Through this declaration, the two cities will exchange ideas and practices in such areas as education, local government, business and the arts.

Miyajima has spent the past 20 years at his studio in Motegi perfecting his signature form of ceramic pottery where he explores shape and material to combine body, mind and spirit.

Miyajima’s art pieces have been extremely popular in his past two visits to the Dublin Arts Council gallery. In fact, his ceramic pottery is the best-selling artwork in the Dublin Arts Council’s history.

Following Black, White, Grey, the next exhibit at the Dublin Arts Council gallery will be emerging. Emerging is the Council’s annual exhibit that showcases artwork from students within the Dublin City School District.

The Dublin Arts Council gallery is open Tuesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and is free of charge to the public. It is located at 7125 Riverside Dr. For more information, visit www.dublinarts.org or call the Dublin Arts Council at 614-889-7444.

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.