Marvel Universe Live at the Schott Sept. 27-30

Marvel heroes are in movies, TV shows and video games. Now they’re in the Schottenstein.

From Sept. 27-30, the live arena show Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will be showing at the Schottenstein Center. The show is meant for Marvel fans of all ages who want to see their heroes battle it out right in front of them.

Fan favorite heroes such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and Black Widow will be the ones defending Earth. The villains include Loki, Yondu, Black Cat and others from both the comics and the movies. In total, there are over 25 Marvel characters in the show. All of them are played by skilled performers such as acrobats and motorcycle stuntmen.

In Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes, Loki is scheming to steal the Wand of Watoomb in order to make himself king of Asgard and Earth. The Avengers must team up with familiar faces like Spiderman and the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop Loki’s quest for power.

The show includes special effects like pyrotechnics, aerial maneuvers and motorcycle stunts. The creative team used high-tech video production and advances in special effects technology to make the show feel real. Spiderman’s web shooters and Bruce Banner’s transformation look more realistic than ever.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27 and Friday, Sept. 28. On Saturday, Sept. 29, there are three shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. During Sunday, Sept. 30, there are two shows at 1 and 5 p.m.

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.marveluniverselive.com.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.