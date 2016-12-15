Mannheim Steamroller at the Palace Theatre Dec. 18

On Dec. 18, the Palace Theatre will get festive with the help of Mannheim Steamroller during the band’s 32nd anniversary of the 2016 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour.

As one of the longest-running tours in music history, Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas Tour visits more than 70 cities, and Ohio boasts three of them – Cleveland and New Philadelphia in addition to Columbus.

The tour will be dazzling for newcomers and Mannheim Steamroller regulars alike, as Grammy Award winner Chip Davis directs and co-produces the tour with MagicSpace Entertainment in an intimate setting to match the season. The tour will feature all the best Christmas music, modernized and brought to life by Davis and the band.

An Ohio native from Hamler, a city outside of Toledo, Chip Davis specialized in bassoon and percussion at the University of Michigan. Prior to founding Mannheim Steamroller, Davis was a jingle writer and went on to writing country music.

Founded in 1974, Mannheim Steamroller didn’t start out exclusively as a holiday band. Mannheim Steamroller found mainstream popularity with its Fresh Aire album series, each of the initial four albums taking on the theme of a season.

In 1984, Mannheim Steamroller found the genre that would truly launch the band into the mainstream; Christmas and holiday music. Davis released Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, putting contemporary twists on known-and-loved holiday music. The album went six times Platinum, thus beginning Mannheim Steamroller’s association with Christmas and holiday music. Mannheim Steamroller has since released more than 20 Christmas albums. The band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in both 2011 and 2013 with their rendition of “Deck the Halls.”

Catch Mannheim Steamroller on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $60, and can be purchased by clicking here. To read more about Mannheim Steamroller, click here.

