Lovett or Leave it Live at the Palace Theater May 4

As a former presidential speechwriter for President Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton, Jon Lovett knows a thing or two about handling audiences. Lovett takes the stage 8 p.m. at the Palace Theater on Friday, May 4 for a live recording of his podcast, Lovett or Leave It.

In his podcast, Lovett, along with a slew of special guests, breaks down the sometimes-overwhelming nature of our current news cycle. Known for bringing a humorous and fresh perspective on politics and pop culture to his audiences, Lovett makes heavy information accessible.

Lovett’s podcast discusses the latest newsworthy events and stories. The goal of the podcast is simple: make politics that affect normal people every day more accessible through the power of comedy.

Lovett’s shows are widely attended and are downloaded more than a half a million times a week.

This unique experience is fully interactive for audience members as they are prompted to participate in podcast segment favorites such as, “The Wheel,” and “Too Stupid to Be True.”

Lovett or Leave It welcomes a rotating panel of comedians, journalists, activists, elected officials as well as other friends of the podcast. Each podcast is taped and later posted online as an addition in the series.

Joining Lovett for his Columbus stop is Ana Marie Cox, host of With Friends Like These.

Tickets for the event range from $39- 70 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by calling the CAPA box office at 614-469-0939.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.