Lorde brings 'Melodrama' to Columbus March. 31

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center

Muster up your inner teenage angst and passion for music, because Lorde is bringing all of it to Columbus in her Melodrama World Tour.

Lorde kicked off her musical career as an aspiring 16 year-old. However, it wasn’t long until her single, “Royals,” from the self-released album Pure Heroine, soared to the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. From there, the New Zealand artist officially became a teenage pop sensation and went on to win two Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year.

She then spent the next four years working on her highly anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama. After being released in June of 2017, critics praised that her comeback album matched the hype.

The party is about to start. I am about to show you the new world. - Lorde

“Lorde’s writing and fantastically intimate vocals, ranging from her witchy, unprocessed low-register warbles to all sorts of digitized masks, make it matter,” writes Rolling Stone critic Will Hermes. “She has said the album’s conceit is a house party and its unfolding dramas; indeed, Pure Heroine’s cool snark is now a hotter passion, in its millennial-skeptical way.”

No longer a teenager, 21-year-old Lorde claims that this new album moves with her into the next chapter of her life.

“Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next,” Lorde says in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, 2016. “The party is about to start. I am about to show you the new world.”

With poetic and smart lyrics and avant-garde electro-pop, Lorde’s Melodrama World Tour immerses you in the fantastical and heartbreaking world of young adulthood.

Lorde will perform her Melodrama World Tour at the Schottenstein Center (555 Borror Dr.) March 31st at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.