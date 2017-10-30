Local stars make their debut with 'Waitress' at the Ohio

× Expand Photo by Emily Real Beatrix Pellerite and Isabella Bullock

Waitress, a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, is coming to the Ohio Theatre Nov. 7-12, and has recently announced that local girls, Beatrix Pellerite and Isabella Bullock, both 5, have been chosen to play the role of Lulu in the Columbus production of the musical.

Lulu is the sweet and carefree young daughter of the show’s main character and appears in the show’s final scene. Isabella and Beatrix will alternate the role of Lulu throughout the Columbus run of the show.

And as far as fitting the role of sweet and carefree Lulu, Beatrix and Isabella are a perfect fit.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus Jessie Mueller as Jenna and cast in the original Broadway production of 'Waitress'

Even though they had only just met each other, it didn’t take long until Beatrix and Isabella were running up and down the halls of the Ohio Theatre hand in hand, only stopping occasionally to pose for pictures.

Both girls were chosen through an audition process held at Ohio Theatre on Oct. 3 by the assistant director of Waitress. More than 20 local girls participated in the auditions.For her audition, Isabella sang her own original song for the judges, and Beatrix sang the ABCs in French.Neither Beatrix nor Isabella have prior acting experience, so making their Broadway debut at the Ohio Theatre is an impressive feat.

See Beatrix and Isabelle onstage at the Ohio Theatre for Waitress Nov. 7-12. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at the CAPA ticket office at 39 E. State St., by phone at (614) 569-0939 or (800) 475-3000, or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.