Light up the season with holiday light ceremonies

The days are getting colder, the sun is setting earlier and it’s getting more difficult to find reasons to leave the warmth of bed. Central Ohio residents are lucky to have a plethora of tree and holiday lights ceremonies to find a sense of close community and kick off the holiday season right. Grab your cup of hot cocoa – you may want to leave the spiked eggnog at home – and hit these dazzling holiday lighting ceremonies around Columbus.

Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Town Square, 160 Easton Town Ctr.

Enjoy special offers from Easton shops and watch the breathtaking 50-foot tree light up with more than 25,000 LED lights and a 6-foot star topper.

Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Poplar Park, 16 E. Poplar Ave.

Following music by the Columbus Chorus of Sweet Adelines, photo opportunities with Santa and free hot cocoa, Columbus City Council member Michael Stinziano will light the tree at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 17-Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

In between the zoo’s several animated lights shows, ride the Polar Bear Express to meet Santa and Rudolph at the real-life Reindeer Corral.

Nov. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

Holiday festivities include caroling, an ice sculpting and Santa’s entry on a horse-drawn sleigh to officially light the tree at 6:40 p.m.

Dec. 1, 5-8:30 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

The shops will be staying open late, so get a head start on gift shopping before the tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park, 2096 Upper Arlington Ave.

Fill up on s’mores, coffee, hot chocolate and experience horse-drawn carriage rides and real live reindeer.

Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Westerville City Hall Civic Green, 21 S. State St.

Live holiday music by Paige’s Playhouse and the Westerville Community Band set the tone for the candle lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus.

Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

Shop one-of-a-kind gifts at the Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., meet Santa in the George Edge Music Park from 2-7 p.m. and watch the parade from 6-8 p.m., with the official tree lighting at 7 p.m. in the Town Center Plaza.

Dec. 2, 2-6 p.m.

Market Square, Market St.

Following a day of holiday shopping at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, Mayor Spalding will light the tree at 5 p.m. in Market Square.

Dec. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rotunda, Atrium, South Hallway and Museum Gallery of The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Sq.

This annual Statehouse event features special appearances by historical figures, carolers and Santa Claus himself.

