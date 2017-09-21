Kings of improv come to Davidson Theatre Sept. 22

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

Still don’t have any plans for Friday night? That’s OK, improvisation is the name of the game this weekend.

CAPA presents Whose Live Anyway?, the live version of Whose Line is it Anyway?, everybody’s favorite improv comedy TV show.

Get ready for gut-busting laughter and fun with cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. The show is at Davidson Theatre and starts at 8 p.m. Though you won’t be taking the stage, this style of show relies on audience suggestions. So, come ready with some funny topics that you would like to see incorporated into the show.

If you are a fan of the hit TV show but are worried that you’ve seen it all before, fear not. Though the live performance pulls games and sketch premises to the stage, there is new material as well. If you’ve never seen the TV show, you are in for a real treat. These guys do everything from writing songs on the spot to using one another as props.

In retired host Drew Carey’s words it’s “the show where everything is made up and the points don’t matter.”

Whose Live Anyway? begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Davidson Theatre. All ages are welcome, so bring the family out for a laugh and don’t miss a chance to see such an iconic group perform live. Tickets prices vary, ranging anywhere from $39 to $69. You can purchase tickets at the CAPA Ticket Center and through all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at www.ticketmaster.com. If you would like to purchase tickers over the phone, please call 614-469-0939.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.