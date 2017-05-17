Joshua Davis performs for a night of folk music May 20

× Expand Photo courtesy joshuadavismusic.com

This weekend, enjoy folk music from artists originating from two continents.

For the final concert of its 29th season, Six String Concerts is bringing NBC’s The Voice finalist Joshua Davis to the Columbus Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 20.

Davis is known for his roots in American folk music combined with a rock ‘n’ roll style and vintage soul. He has performed as a solo act and a front man for several swing bands across America for the past 15 years.

Davis recently walked into the spotlight as a finalist on the 2015 season of The Voice. He started the competition with his blind audition cover of “I Shall Be Released” and ended with his finale performance of “Hallelujah.”

Opening for Davis is British singer-songwriter Callaghan, who will be performing on piano and guitar. She has been compared to Sarah McLachlan and Norah Jones and her songs combine the sounds of Americana, pop and folk and chronicles stories from her life and others.

Callaghan moved from London to Atlanta in 2010 to pursue her musical career with the help of Grammy nominee Shawn Mullins. Her first house show tour in 2013 earned her a four-page spread in Billboard Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sixstring.org. They are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Student tickets are $15 and children tickets are $5. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Shedd Theatre at the Columbus Performing Arts Center.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.