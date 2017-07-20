JazZoo takes a swing at American classics July 21

×

July is a month for celebrating the United States, and one of the country’s best zoos is celebrating long after the fireworks have ended with The Ultimate American Songbook July 21.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be performing their second concert in the annual four concert summer series, JazZoo, at the Water’s Edge Events Park at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The upcoming performance will include songs by George Gershwin, Richard Rogers, Cole Porter and others from classic movies and Broadway shows. The songs will be performed by vocalist, Kelly Crum Delaveris, and xylophone virtuoso, Ian Finkel, with a guest appearance by soprano and Opera Columbus Artistic Director Peggy Kriha Dye.

The strong vocalists are sure to offer an incredible performance. Dye was described by Opera News as, “a forceful presence with an intriguingly complex lyric soprano.”

The main act will begin at 8 p.m. with an opening performance by members of Opera Columbus at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets and tables for JazZoo can be purchased online at www.columbuszoo.org. Tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for members and tables of eight are $400. Food vendors will be on-site and catering options are available for reserved tables. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

While this year’s JazZoo series will be halfway over after this weekend’s performance, there is still time to catch a concert. The fun continues Aug. 4 with Basie, Brubeck and Beyond and Aug. 11 with Rock and Jazz Hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

