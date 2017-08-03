JazZoo continues with the finest voices in jazz Aug. 4

×

× Expand Dave Powers. Photo courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group

The wildest concert series of the summer continues this weekend at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. JazZoo, the summer concert series that places the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and special guests among the animals, resumes Aug. 4 with Basie, Brubeck & Beyond.

Canal Winchester’s steel drum band, the Winchester Steel Company, will open the concert. After, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be joined by pianist/singer Dave Powers and vocalist Lena Seikaly to perform music by Dave Brubeck, Count Basie and more.

As a musician, Powers isn’t lacking in experience or exposure. He is a two-time Emmy Award-winner and has performed with musicians such as Steve Allen, George Benson and Rusty Bryant. Powers is no stranger to the Columbus jazz scene. For the past six years he has hosted the house jazz concert series at the Clintonville Woman’s Club.

Alongside Powers and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be Seikaly, an up-and-coming voice in the national jazz community. Seikaly has made a name for herself in the Washington D.C. jazz scene thanks to her bright voice and smooth stylings. Her lifelong love for music led her to the University of Maryland School of Music where she received her bachelor of music in vocal performance.

Basie, Brubeck & Beyond is the third of four concerts in the JazZoo series. The final show, Rock & Jazz Hits of the ’70s & ’80s will take place Aug. 11.

Tickets for a single event are $35 for an individual or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets for all four shows are $115 for an individual or $1400 for tables of eight. Catering options for tables are available.

For more information, please visit www.columbuszoo.org or call 614.724.3485.

