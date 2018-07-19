Jazz & Rib Fest returns to Scioto Mile July 20-22

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz & Rib Fest Ramsey Lewis

This weekend, enjoy three days of hot barbecue, free live jazz music and fun for the whole family at the 39th annual Jazz & Rib Fest.

The highly anticipated summertime tradition is offering both jazz and rib connoisseurs 33 acres of parkland along the Scioto Mile three days of continuous live performances while barbecue pit masters serve up ribs, chicken and more.

The festival takes place on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s festival will have more than 25 live performances, ranging from local talent to world-renowned jazz artists performing on three stages in the Bicentennial, West Bank and Genoa parks.

The eclectic lineup of artists ranges from soulful R&B to New Orleans-style brass bands consisting of artists like Clave Sonic, Quick Trio, Booty & the Kidd, Copacetic and the Paragon Project.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Dave Koz & Friends, Dumpstaphunk, Euge Groove & Peter White, the JuJu Exchange, Ramsey Lewis and Arturo Sandoval with special guest, Jane Monheit.

× Expand Photo courtesy Alan Mercer Arturo Sandoval

Accompanying all the talented musicians are 23 award-winning barbecue teams from across North America who will compete for bragging rights to the best ribs in Columbus, while serving up sizzling ribs, flavorful chicken and much more.

As an event for all ages, the festival will offer many fun family activities throughout the weekend for children. On top of the activities, the Color Run will be taking place before the festival on Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m.

Admission is free for all and vendors will be available throughout the entire three-day festival.

For more information about the Jazz & Rib Festival visit www.hotribscooljazz.org or call 614-645-7995.

Chase Ray is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.