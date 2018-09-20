Jazz Arts Group presents 'Tenor Titans' on Sept. 22

Celebrate the 46th season of Columbus’ Jazz Arts Group with this weekend’s performance of Tenor Titans of Capital City on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

The show is part of JAG’s 2018-19 season of Jazz at the Lincoln, a concert series showcasing both local and international talent. Saturday’s production will honor the work and legacies of world-renowned tenor saxophonists Rusty Bryant, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Gene Walker at the historic Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long Street), where all three musicians are inductees in the venue’s Walk of Fame.

In addition, the concert will feature a world premiere composition by Chad Eby, principal arranger and saxophonist for the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, alongside many other distinguished musicians.

Tickets are currently on sale for $20 per person and $10 for students at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 E. State Street) and do not include a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee. They can also be purchased at all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available at Lincoln Theatre two hours prior to showtime.

Join JAG for this weekend’s Tenor Titans of Capital City and take part in all this season has to offer, including the free series Off-Stage at the Academy, which brings audiences and CJO artists together for an informal musical dialogue. Other events include the Opera Columbus collaborative Opera Swings Jazz and One Night Only, the annual gala fundraising event held this season at the Bluestone. This season of Jazz Arts Group Presents is sponsored by Jerry Jurgensen.

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.