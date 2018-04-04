Jay Leno performs at the Palace Theatre April 7

Jay Leno has made a career out of making people laugh, and on April 7, he will bring his comedy to Columbus.

Known for his “everyman” humor, Leno has made it his mission to perform in a way that, even after a more than 40 year career, appeals to as broad of an audience as possible. He balances smart and clever jokes with silly and insightful jokes, and nothing is off limits. Leno clearly got something right because, for years, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno dominated TV ratings.

In the years since he stepped down from The Tonight Show, Leno has not been idle, adding to his ever-growing list of accomplishments. In addition to the title of comedian, he also can be credited as a best-selling children’s book author, TV and movie voice actor, car builder and mechanic, producer, corporate speaker, and philanthropist. Amongst all these endeavors, Leno has also returned to his first love, touring and standup comedy, entertaining live audiences across the nation.

In addition to these numerous pursuits, Leno has received numerous accolades throughout the years. The People’s Choice Award recipient and Television Academy Hall of Famer also received an Emmy from the Television Academy for Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series. He was also named Favorite Late-Night Show in the annual TV Guide awards. Beyond The Tonight Show, Leno has found success with his NBC show Emmy-award winning Jay Leno’s Garage, which also received two additional nominations for Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format Nonfiction Program and Leno himself has received numerous personal awards, including a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Jay Leno will take center stage on Saturday April 7, at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre located on 34 W. Broad St. Tickets start at $38 and are available at the CAPA Ticket Center, all Tickemaster outlets and www.tickemaster.com.

