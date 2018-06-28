James Taylor comes to the Schottenstein June 30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Timothy White

There’s something in the way he sings. James Taylor and his All-Star Band head to Columbus on June 30 to play at the Schottenstein Center with special guest Bonnie Raitt.

James Taylor released his first self-titled album in 1968 and gained popularity with his distinct folk style in the 1970s with albums including Sweet Baby James (1970) and Walking Man (1974). Bringing a unique style of guitar playing and his warm unique baritone voice, he has earned 40 gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards through his career.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Taylor has received countless accolades and acknowledgements for his contributions to music. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000 and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian award, in 2015 and was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016.

Taylor has continued to write music, his most recent album, Before This World, was released in 2015 and was his 17th studio album. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts.

Bonnie Raitt made a name for herself in the blues world in the early ’70s with her self-titled album. She now has 17 studio albums under her belt, the most recent being the 2016 Dig in Deep. In addition to her fame as a musician, Raitt is well-known for her political activism. She spoke out against the Vietnam War and continues to oppose nuclear weapons.

The concert will be on Saturday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Schottenstein Center. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased online here.

