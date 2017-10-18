HighBall Halloween brings the madness Oct. 20-21

×

Beyoncé will be performing Oct. 20-21 at the annual HighBall Halloween.

That is, her musical style will be emulated by Mojo Flo, just one of the performers lined up to honor musical legends like the Beatles, Madonna, *NSYNC and Stevie Wonder. The set list for HB: On the Rocks is climbing to more than ten special performances covering a wide variety of musicians and genres to appeal to everyone’s music taste.

Not to mention, attendees are encouraged to come to the concert dressed as their favorite musician to be entered into the public costume contest. At the end of the night, winners get the chance to strut their stuff on the Mountain Dew Main Stage. According to HighBall producers, “You are what you wear.”

This will be the 10th consecutive year HighBall Halloween will be returning to Columbus. Sponsors hope this nationally-acclaimed fundraiser will help bridge the traditional art of runway and performance in the Short North. Friday will celebrate the fashion and style of music icons, genres and eras through the concert and costume contest, while Saturday, entitled HB: High Fashion, will feature the works of HighBall’s past as well as new creations on real models as they march down the runway.

The two-day celebration will also feature special surprises on both nights, including popup performances on the streets during the concert and dance parties in between sets. The anniversary is so big that it will no longer fit on just one street corner, and instead will invade parts of E. Goodale Street and High Street toward Nationwide.

And if that’s not enough, the HighBall Halloween Ball will take place Saturday night after the fashion show, inside the newly opened Greater Columbus Convention Center’s North Atrium and Short North Ballroom. Gala-attendees will get the chance to meet designers and artists, participate in a silent auction and snack on tasty food all night. Plus, they get a front-row seat to the fashion show for anyone who wants to get up close and personal to the new designs.

This is one wild weekend you are not going to want to miss. The fun will continue regardless of the weather, and all proceeds will go towards the Short North Alliance (SNA), a non-profit organization dedicated to serve the business and property owners of the Short North.

Here’s what you need to know: Friday events start at 6 p.m. and will conclude after the party is over. But don’t stay out too late, because Saturday the fashion show will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets for both nights will come in a bundle for $32.

For more information about the costume contests, concert times, tickets, parking and special VIP passes that give you a front row seat to all the fun, visit www.highballcolumbus.org.

