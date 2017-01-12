Hammond Harkins Galleries to celebrate 20 years of art

× Expand Paul Hamilton "…and the vintage song be heard" Oil on canvas. 34 x 42 in.

In 1997, Hammond Harkins Galleries opened in Bexley with the goal of bringing contemporary art to the heart of Ohio. Now, 20 years later, work by the first three artists featured in the gallery will fill the first exhibition of a year-long celebration series.

The exhibition is set to feature artwork by Aminah Robinson, Dennison Griffith and Paul Hamilton, says Chet Domitz, registrar and art consultant at Hammond Harkins Galleries.

Domitz says the entire gallery, which is now located at 641 N. High St. in the Short North Arts District, will be dedicated to the exhibition. New work has been produced for the show by Hamilton, a graduate of the Columbus College of Art and Design who specializes in painting, sculpture and installation media.

Previously unseen work by Griffith and Robinson will also be featured in the exhibition, Domitz says.

Griffith, a visual artist who held a variety of roles in the local arts community, such as president of the Columbus College of Art and Design and deputy director at the Columbus Museum of Art, passed away in 2016.

“(Griffith) was very much a very active part of the arts in Columbus and Ohio and he still is through his legacy, and the same with Aminah,” Domitz says.

Born and raised in Columbus, Robinson was awarded the MacArthur Foundation Fellows grant in 2004 for her work, which celebrates her culture and heritage in a variety of artistic mediums. Her multi-dimensional compositions have been presented in art museums throughout the country. Robinson passed away in 2015.

Domitz says he thinks the exhibition showcases the importance of art in Ohio’s capital city.

“We feel very lucky to be able to represent (Griffith and Robinson’s) estates,” he says. “They still have a presence in Columbus. All of these artists have made an impact on the Columbus arts community.”

An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, is set to be held at the gallery on Jan. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The exhibition will be presented at Hammond Harkins Galleries through Feb. 26. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sundays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about Hammond Harkins Galleries, click here.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer.