Grove City Wine & Arts Festival returns June 15-16

With summer festival season in full swing, the Grove City Wine and Arts Festival arrives this weekend, boasting only Ohio-crafted wines, arts vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

Going into its seventh year, the festival consistently draws in a crowd of 30,000 wine and art enthusiasts from every part of Ohio and all over the country. At the Wine and Arts Festival, 20 of the best Ohio-based wineries will get the opportunity to offer samples of their best vintage wines.

In addition to a vast variety of Ohio vineyards and wineries, guests can enjoy Grove City Town Center’s own Plum Run Winery. While patrons will be searching for fine art pieces for their homes, some will get the chance to even create their own art.

There will also be a multitude of delicious comfort food options on-site including Sue Terre’s Food Affair, En Place food truck and many more.

On Friday, June 15 the festival runs from 5-10 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 16.

For the last-minute planners, tickets are available the day of the event, which are used for tastings or a full glass, and they come in packs of eight with an event glass for only $20. Each sample typically runs one ticket, and to purchase only the glass without samples is three tickets. After the initial purchase of tickets, additional tickets will be available at three for $5.

For wine and arts fans coming from outside of the Grove City community, a shuttle service is available from each of the city's hotels. To view available hotels and to read about all that Grove City has to offer for visitors and residents alike, visit www.visitgrovecityoh.com.

