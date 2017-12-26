Great places to go to ring in 2018 New Year's Eve

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

Not sure where to ring in the new year? Check out these local venues who are making sure the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018 is well remembered.

From party favors to dinner and drinks, this celebration is sure to be rocking; especially since there will be more than two hours of live rock ‘n’ roll. Dance into the early hours of 2018 with this vibrant house band, BillWho?

What’s an evening without a gourmet meal, though? Begin with a variety of appetizers, then an entrée featuring items like beef with creamy horseradish sauce and tri-color potatoes, and to top it off, a fancy dessert. And to welcome the new year properly, tickets include a champagne toast.

If you love Shadowbox, but are seeking a more relaxed New Year's Eve, the Backstage Bistro performance is perfect for you. The Urban Jazz Coalition will perform on Shadowbox's more intimate stage, where you can enjoy jazz until 1:30 a.m., a dinner banquet and, of course, a champagne toast at midnight. Buy your tickets early, because the Backstage Bistro's limited seating fills up quick.

Want to ring in the new year while testing your luck? Then Hollywood Casino Columbus may be the place for you.

Throwing their annual New Year’s Eve celebration, hang out in the H Lounge and enjoy live music from the local band, 17th Floor, along with other performers throughout the casino. Then, at midnight, raise your glass, for the party will count down while watching the New York City ball drop.

And for those who are a Marquee Rewards member, you may have the opportunity to start 2018 with $100,000.

If dancing into 2018 in the largest Downtown Columbus ballroom is appealing, then the Renaissance Hotel is the where to go.

Converted into a “multi-room high-energy dance club,” this party features local djs like Matt Majik, along with music from Swagg, a local band that plays a little bit of everything, and performances by Tantalizing Tigers, a visual arts group.

Tickets also include six drink vouchers and appetizers. And if you’re just too tired to go home, ticket holders can enjoy rooms at a discounted rate.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.