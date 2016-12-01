Grand Illumination returns to the Scioto Mile Dec. 2

× Expand Courtesy of Columbus Recreation and Parks

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Once again, downtown Columbus will light up in the Grand Illumination at Bicentennial Park on the Scioto Mile on Dec. 2. The display features a vast amount of lights and colorful holiday decorations.

The grand opening of the lights will be accompanied by live entertainment and activities for all ages and, of course, Santa Claus himself will make an appearance. The Grand Illumination will display more than 250,000 LED lights on 150 trees, making the lighting even a sight to see. Additionally, HoloSpex snowflake glasses will be available for event-goers to pick up. The glasses create a holographic illusion, turning each spot of light into a beautiful snowflake.

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber

Among the attendees will be sponsor tents for Nationwide Children’s Hospital tent as well as Justice. The event will feature Christmas carols performed by the Columbus Children’s Choir and the SupaFun Band. Children will be able to make crafts and various prizes will be given away.

Attendees are encouraged to support the Empty Bowls Project, an international organization that fights against hunger, by purchasing a piece of handcrafted pottery and grabbing soup from Milestone 229 or Giant Eagle. The Empty Bowls Project has raised millions of dollars to aid in the fight against hunger in the 25 years since its inception. All proceeds from the Grand Illumination benefit the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

Although the lighting ceremony is a one-night-only event on Dec. 2, the lights will be on display at the Scioto Mile through Jan. 8, 2017. The Grand Illumination presented by Justice runs from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Bicentennial Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Ray Bruster is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.