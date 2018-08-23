Grab a glass for first Columbus Summer Wine Festival

× Expand Mirko - stock.adobe.com

Trying new wines can be eye-opening, and attending new events can establish traditions. Accomplish both experiences this weekend at the inaugural Columbus Summer Wine Festival.

Held this Saturday, the festival is going big – yet staying small. Focused on showcasing Ohio-made wines, festivalgoers will have selections from all across the Buckeye State. According to the festival’s Facebook page, here are the confirmed wineries and their Ohio hometown:

It’s Your Winery – Medina

Gilling Winery – Findlay

Camelot Cellars – Columbus

Deer’s Leap Winery – Geneva

Via Vecchia Winery – Columbus

D & D Smith Winery – Norwalk

Buckeye Winery – Newark

Plum Run Winery – Grove City

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery – Eaton

Humble Bee Vineyards – Lakewood

Wagon Wheel Wines – Canal Winchester

The Winery at Versailles – Versailles

Miranda-Nixon Vineyards – Cincinnati

Susec Chalet and Winery – Geneva

It’s not all about the wine though. The event also benefits the children’s charity CD102.5 for the Kids, a radio-based organization that utilizes its airwaves to support central Ohio charities that are dedicated to helping children and families in need.

For those who love festivals but aren’t into the fruit-based alcohol, there will also be artisan exhibits and live entertainment. Rocking out on stage will be the Columbus-based band Luxury Brown, along with another set by the Columbus singer and musician Donna Mogavero.

And what’s a festival without food? Chow down on at a variety of food trucks which includes the Paddy Wagon, Nikos Street Eats, Cheesy Truck and Dave’s Caribbean.

Held at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, the festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25. Guest must be 21 years of age or older to participate in the tastings, and additional drink tickets can be purchased at the gate during the festival.

For more information on the Columbus Summer Wine Festival, click here.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.