Get patriotic at Picnic with the Pops on June 30

Picnic with the Pops is Columbus’ premier annual summer concert series that gives audiences a chance to see some of today’s most popular entertainers performing with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Once again, the CSO will perform Patriotic Pops, finishing off the show with a fireworks display that rivals Red, White & Boom!

The outdoor evening performances are a great opportunity to gather with friends, family, coworkers and a picnic basket to share and enjoy a fun memorable experience at the Columbus Commons.

This year’s performance of Patriotic Pops will feature the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus with conductor Stuart Chafetz.

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus joins the CSO’s grand summer tradition celebrating the Fourth of July. Guests will enjoy an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” topped off with a brilliant display of fireworks.

Award-winning acts like Rick Springfield and the Little River Band have already performed to warm receptions. The Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success throughout the ’70s and ’80s with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits. Alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, they performed songs like “Reminiscing” and “The Night Owls.”

Grammy Award-winning singer, Rick Springfield, has sold more than 20 million albums throughout his career. Alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Springfield performed notable hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.”

With the summer being far from over, audiences can expect to see acts like Hanson, Brian McKnight and two nights of The Ohio State University Marching Band collaborating with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Other special “picnics” coming up include the Music of Billy Joel and More starring Michael Cavanaugh on July 7, Hanson String Theory on July 14 and Tchaikovsky Spectacular on July 20. Cavanaugh was hand-picked by Billy Joel himself to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out, for which he received Tony and Grammy nominations.

Patriotic Pops takes place this Saturday, June 30, at 8 p.m. at the Columbus Commons. Tickets begin at $25 for general admission via Ticketmaster.

