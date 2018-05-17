Get down with comedic legends at the Schott May 19

× Expand Eddie Griffin. Photo courtesy of Michael Letterlough Jr Photography

The Schottenstein Center will be hosting the Comedy Get Down, a show featuring comedic royalty. The show features Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez. They have created a comedy mockumentary series, BET’s The Comedy Get Down, an exaggeration of what comedy touring is like based on this tour.

Cedric the Entertainer is famous for his performances in Barbershop, Be Cool, The Original Kings of Comedy and the Madagascar franchise. He was also the executive producer and star of The Soul Man. He is currently starring opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish in The Last OG.

Eddie Griffin has been named one of the top 100 stand-up comedians of all time by Comedy Central, and has worked as an actor, writer and producer for projects of all kinds. Most recently, he was an actor in Netflix’s All About The Money and worked opposite Lady Gaga on A Star Is Born.

D.L. Hughley is an actor and writer. He starred in The Hughleys on ABC and was featured in the documentary The Original Kings of Comedy. He has written two books, with a third to come out this year titled How Not to Get Shot.

George Lopez is a comedy legend, hosting late night talk shows and starring in the groundbreaking syndicated ABC sitcom George Lopez. He currently stars in another self-titled show, Lopez. He is also known for his extensive charity work.

Together, they make up the cast of the Comedy Get Down, and guarantee to have you rolling with laughter.

The four comedians take the Schottenstein Center stage for the Comedy Get Down on May 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, through all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Schottenstein ticket office.

