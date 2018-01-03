With the start of a new year comes resolutions; of course, we all know the typical resolutions; lose weight, quit that unhealthy vice, get more organized. But what about becoming more connected to one’s community?

Reflecting inward for a New Year’s Resolution is no small feat, but oftentimes the community is overlooked. Here are three galleries featuring local artists to help you become more connected to central Ohio and its culture to help you start off 2018 on a positive, community-focused note.

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

642 N. High St.

Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays 1-5 p.m.

Brandt-Roberts Galleries is kicking off 2018 by highlighting new works by their own gallery artists. Starting Jan. 2 and running through Feb. 15, Brandt-Roberts Galleries will feature the art for which it became known; post-war art. The gallery, founded in 2010, is home to a slew of contemporary Ohio artists, including watercolor painter Cody Heichel, sculptor and painter Stuart Fink, sculptor Terry Schmitter and mixed media artist Jane Carney.

Studios on High Gallery

686 N. High St.

Mondays through Saturdays noon-6 p.m., Sundays 1-6 p.m.

From Jan. 2-Feb. 15, Studios on High Gallery celebrates all that encompasses winter with Winter’s Embrace. The exhibition will feature Studios on High Gallery’s own member artists as they showcase what the season means to them, including depictions of the freezing, isolated landscapes and warm, cozy scenes. Studios on High Gallery houses artists who work in a variety of mediums, from ceramics and printmaking to glass and wood.

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Upper Arlington turns 100 years old in 2018, so who better for the Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery to feature than artists from UA? From Jan. 5-26, the UA Concourse Gallery features Playing with Threads in a partnership with the Art Quilt Alliance, with an exhibition on Jan. 11. Quilts by the AQA mix the playful tradition of quilting with the skill and technique of fine artists; the perfect way to start off 2018 and UA’s 100th birthday.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.