G-Eazy & P-Lo take the Express Live! stage Aug. 23

This past weekend G-Eazy and P-Lo took the stage at Express Live! The indoor performance brought long lines to Columbus' Arena District venue, but that didn't deter anyone. Though he wasn't originally planning to include a stop in Columbus, G-Eazy knew he wanted to see the lively crowds that this capital city boasts when his tour dropped the Toronto show scheduled for Aug. 22.

From the moment that P-Lo hit the stage to the last song that he and G-Eazy shared, the crowd was full of energy. The two were a great match and clearly have a history of performing together. P-Lo, Paulo Rodriguez, also grew up in the Bay Area of California. He's been producing music since he was in high school and has made beats for well-known artists like Yo Gotti, Flo Rida and Sage the Gemini.

Another highlight of the Columbus show, Halsey was allegedly cheering on her ex-boyfriend from the sound booth. Also a hit musician, Halsey is in town for Breakaway Music Festival at MAPFRE Stadium. She and G-Eazy have a romantic history and are rumored to be reuniting.

The Endless Summer Tour was announced back in March, immediately following G-Eazy's previous tour, The Beautiful & Damned. Co-headlining with Lil Uzi Vert, the current tour also includes Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and special performances by multi-platinum producer and DJ, Murda Beatz. Fans can still get tickets for remaining tour dates through Sept. 8. See a full list of dates below.

8/28 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Wild Things Park

8/30 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/31 Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

9/01 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/04 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/05 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/07 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/08 Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre