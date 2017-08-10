Conservatory, ProMusica team up Aug. 10-13

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rick Buchanan ProMusica Summer Music Series

Free summer music makes its comeback at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra is returning to the conservatory for its free outdoor summer concert series this weekend.

The performances will be led by music director David Danzmayr. Each concert will embrace the opportunity to showcase the orchestra’s own musicians while inviting soloists from other music programs to mix contemporary with classics.

The weekend of events is a great way for families to enjoy the arts at no cost.

“For six years, we have been able to present our outdoor summer concerts at no cost to the Columbus community,” says ProMusica Executive Director Janet Chen. “We feel the summer music series is an important offering, adding to the array of arts activities for audiences to enjoy in the summer months.”

Each concert will include pre-concert children’s activities that start at 7 p.m. Kids will be able to explore the conservatory in an Orchestra Scavenger Hunt, as well as make their own glass bottle xylophone, along with other music and nature inspired activities and crafts.

Reserved table seating, pre order wine and catering are available for the series online through Franklin Park Conservatory. Each concert begins at 8 p.m. at the conservatory’s Grand Mallway.

× Aug. 10: Mozart – Overture to the Marriage of Figaro

A selection of arias from Mozart’s the Marriage of Figaro

Schubert – Symphony No. 2

Aug. 12: Fitzenhagen – Ave Maria

Piazzolla – La Muerte

Piazzolla/Zamastil – Concierto Para Quinteto

Beethoven – Symphony No. 7

Aug. 13: Bartok – Romanian Folk Dances

Piazzolla – Coral, arranged for String Orchestra

Tchaikovsky – Serenade for Strings

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.