Fourth of July Events throughout Central Ohio

Photo courtesy of the City of Dublin

This year’s Independence Day celebration starts early, with events taking place during the long weekend leading up to the holiday on Tuesday, July 4. Below are some local family-friendly events for you to enjoy.

Columbus

The Columbus tradition of Patriotic Pops continues this year with special guest Harmony Project. Taking place Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Following the concert there will be a fireworks show. General admission is $25 and $10 for children ages 3-14. Tickets are available for purchase here. Read more about Patriotic Pops by clicking here.

Dublin

On Tuesday, July 4, Dublin’s Independence Day festivities begin bright and early, at 8 a.m. The day-long celebration begins with the 31st annual Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby, followed by a parade through Historic Dublin at 11 a.m. The afternoon festival takes place at Dublin Coffman High School Stadium at 4:30 p.m., and the day ends with a fireworks show at 9:50 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry to the stadium and can be purchased for $5 at the Dublin Community Recreation Center.

Westerville

The Rotary Club of Westerville Independence Day Celebration Parade begins 1:00 p.m. and will include a community food drive that will take place along the parade route for the benefit of the Westerville Area Resource Ministry. Canned and packaged food items will be collected by volunteers with shopping carts. After the parade there will be a day concert at Westerville South High School featuring Phil Dirt and the Dozers, with fireworks closing out the day at 10:00 p.m. More information on the day’s activities can be found by clicking here.

Other Fourth of July Events:

Clintonville: Features a four-mile run/walk, baseball, a fishing derby, community breakfast, pet and bike parade, and music and picnic. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Whetstone Park of Roses.

Hilliard: A parade, music by the community band and carnival games. Fireworks at dusk at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park.

Grove City: Live music by High South, patriotic favorites performed by Grove City Christian High School, inflatable games and a rock climbing wall. Fireworks at 9:50 p.m. at Grove City High School.

New Albany: Reaganomics and the Martini Affair perform live music, a rock climbing wall, baseball speed pitch, and inflatable fun make up this July 4 celebration. Fireworks at 10 p.m. on the New Albany-Plain Local Schools campus.

Worthington: The Firecracker Trot, softball games, a parade, fun fest and more start early on July 1-4. Fireworks at dusk at Worthington Hills Country Club.

Pickerington: Music by Red Hot Rhythm Review, a parade, food, rides and more. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Victory Park.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.