Food Truck Festival takes the Scioto Mile Aug. 18-19

×

The warm summer days are quickly coming to a close, but there is still time to enjoy one last festival.

Eat your way through the 7th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival (CFTF) on Aug. 18-19 and soak up the last remaining days of summertime. Being the largest Midwest food truck fest, it’s not surprise this two-day event will feature over 50 food mobiles alone with live music, art vendors and family fun. And did someone say a new location?

This year the festivities will roll down to the Scioto Mile. With a new venue, the activities will be arranged in a more fluid manner, and stretch from Bicentennial Park all the way down to Genoa Park near COSI.

And while you’re chowing down on delicious meals from food trucks like the Meatball Mafia, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream, Hai Poke or Chicky Chicky Waffle, sit back and relax to different tunes by almost 20 local musicians. Bands like Mountain Rockers and Garage Soul will jam out throughout the day, but Friday evening starting at 8:30 p.m. on the Bicentennial Park main stage, a local rising star will grab the mic.

Doc Robinson will be a show to remember. The local duo is known for creating catchy beats with an indie pop flare and a slash of Motown. With their new EP album, Golden Daze, which can be found on Spotify, the group will have plenty of original jams to rock out.

The best part, though? No tickets are required not only for Doc Robinson, but all live music, as the entire event is free, including children’s activities. However, you’re still going to want to bring your wallet and appetite to enjoy all of the delicious food trucks.

The CFTF is also proud to announce its partnership with the Columbus Duck Race. Purchase a squeaky little rubber duck and send it floating to the finish line for a chance to win a prize. All proceeds from the ducks benefit the Research Institute at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The CFTF will be open to public from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. With so much to do, hear and eat, you’ll be walking away with more than just a full, happy belly.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.